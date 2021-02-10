WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Down 9.3%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 568,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 342,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

WYY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million.

In related news, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $280,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $269,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WidePoint by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in WidePoint by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 115,547 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

