Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.99

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 85350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $641.25 million, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,796 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,759,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

