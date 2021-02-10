Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.99

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 85350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.
WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $641.25 million, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
