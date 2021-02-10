Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 million, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.