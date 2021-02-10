Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.60

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.60 and traded as high as $34.53. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 3,328 shares.

The company has a market cap of $206.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $209,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,485.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $46,579.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,359.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,102 shares of company stock valued at $385,419. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.