Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.93

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 490375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The company has a market cap of C$183.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.