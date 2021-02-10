WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.89

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 2945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 170.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.