Wing (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $30.69 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Wing has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for $32.64 or 0.00070507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00277730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00115719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,440,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,235 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

