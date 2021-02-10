Wing (WING) Price Tops $32.10 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $30.25 million and $14.20 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.10 or 0.00071405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00277061 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00116439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00077097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00086253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201441 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,442,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,579 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.