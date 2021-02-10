Wings Market Capitalization Hits $3.22 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $33,005.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.01151590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.82 or 0.05557076 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045227 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

