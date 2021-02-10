Wingstop (WING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WING opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.75.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WING shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.