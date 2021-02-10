Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 2,036 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM opened at $236.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

