Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 510 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

EPAM opened at $394.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $397.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

