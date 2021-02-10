Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:RTX opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

