Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $180.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.57 and its 200-day moving average is $167.76. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

