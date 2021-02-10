Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 254.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 840,610 shares of company stock valued at $111,482,506. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

