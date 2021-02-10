Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 5,194 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 273.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Qorvo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Qorvo by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 444,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $168.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.81.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

