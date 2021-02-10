Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 8,078 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.