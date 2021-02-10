Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,114 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,001. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.