Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.6% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock worth $4,554,833 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.66. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $226.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.