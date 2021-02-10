WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 81,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 76,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $9,133,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

