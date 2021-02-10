WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.23

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

