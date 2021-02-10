WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.23

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

