WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.85 and last traded at $108.03. Approximately 17,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 25,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.