Wix.com (WIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WIX opened at $283.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

