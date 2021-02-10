Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WZZAF remained flat at $$65.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

