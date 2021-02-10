Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 456,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. UBS Group began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

