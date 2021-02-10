Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.12% of Woodward worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Woodward by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,796 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.