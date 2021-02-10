Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.49

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.49 and traded as high as $25.69. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 22,865 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

