Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.49

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.49 and traded as high as $25.69. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 22,865 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
