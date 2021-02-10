Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Workiva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,969.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $1,840,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $25,468,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

NYSE WK traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

