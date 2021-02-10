Workiva (WK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $110.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,468,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock worth $10,063,940. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Truist upped their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.