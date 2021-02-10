Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.37

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 6685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

