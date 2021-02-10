Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $52.48 or 0.00117645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $88.00 million and $35.41 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00283666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00113984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00085150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00202396 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.