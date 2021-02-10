WSP Global Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued on Sunday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity downgraded WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.10.

WSP Global stock opened at C$116.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. WSP Global has a one year low of C$59.83 and a one year high of C$127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.17.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

