Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of WH opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.29, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.

In other news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

