Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.39

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $62.73, with a volume of 8328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -130.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

