Xaya One Day Volume Reaches $3,791.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $3.09 million and $3,791.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,704,850 coins and its circulating supply is 45,562,723 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

