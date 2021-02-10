Xaya Trading 44.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $3,562.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,697,846 coins and its circulating supply is 45,555,719 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.