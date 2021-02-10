Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.41. Ximen Mining shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 279,020 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$26.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

