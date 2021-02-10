XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.57.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

