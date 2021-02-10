XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.57.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 149.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

