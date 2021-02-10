XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.10-5.85 EPS.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.52. 1,899,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,036. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 149.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

