Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) Shares Down 0.4%

Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. 3,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.