Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.68. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.