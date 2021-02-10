Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.14. 124,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 88,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

