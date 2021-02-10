Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.