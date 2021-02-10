Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YARIY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

