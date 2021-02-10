yearn.finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $800.64 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $35,754.92 or 0.79697751 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00281744 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00116155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00085899 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00201874 BTC.

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

