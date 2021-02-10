YF Link Price Down 37.2% This Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One YF Link token can now be bought for $354.71 or 0.00767851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00280794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00084934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00067662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00087807 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062773 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

Buying and Selling YF Link

