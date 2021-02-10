YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Tops $2.54 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 192.8% higher against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $57,027.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.01 or 0.01155667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.58 or 0.05591023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032507 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

