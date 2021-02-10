YOU COIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $991,566.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $991,566.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

