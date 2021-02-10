Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 15%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) fell 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $35.14. 2,626,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 582,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Youdao has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 262,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

